Green hydrogen at a crossroads

In the global journey towards an all-clean energy future, green hydrogen has emerged as one of the great hopes. Hydrogen, with its high energy density, can work pretty well in any industry that uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas. Moreover, it produces pure water when burnt, instead of dirty carbon emissions. It can even be used to run cars — provided one gets the technology and economics of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen filling stations right. Best of all, it is the most abundant element on earth — unlike many other elements that are available only in limited geographies.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com