Green hydrogen at a crossroads

The cost-effectiveness of producing white hydrogen is raising concerns among those who placed early bets on green hydrogen

Photo: Bloomberg

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
In the global journey towards an all-clean energy future, green hydrogen has emerged as one of the great hopes. Hydrogen, with its high energy density, can work pretty well in any industry that uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas. Moreover, it produces pure water when burnt, instead of dirty carbon emissions. It can even be used to run cars — provided one gets the technology and economics of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen filling stations right. Best of all, it is the most abundant element on earth — unlike many other elements that are available only in limited geographies.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

