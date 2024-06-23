Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Growing & sustaining a liquid asset

Rainwater conservation needs planning on a geographically wider scale, keeping in view the entire watersheds, which can span administrative blocks, districts, or states

Water crisis, New Delhi water crisis
Premium

New Delhi: Drinking water being collected from a tanker amid ongoing Delhi water crisis at Vivekananda Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Is India an inherently water-stressed country? This question comes up every summer, when many parts of the country face an acute scarcity of water. A categorical answer may be difficult because the issue has several dimensions, which are amenable to divergent interpretations. But water woes, surely, are not insurmountable.

India hosts the world’s 18 per cent human and 20 per cent livestock population, with only 4 per cent of its water resources. This can be seen as a sign of under-supply of this critical natural resource. Besides, per capita water availability, which was over 3,000 cubic metres in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Water crisis natural water resource Water problem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon