Growth in services exports essential to reduce concentration risk

Global services exports grew at an average 6.1 per cent annually from 2014 to reach $8.6 trillion in 2024. In the same period, global goods exports rose at a more sedate 2.9 per cent to $24.5 trillion. The upshot of that acceleration? The proportion of services in total global exports climbed up a good 500 basis points to 27 per cent, spurring job creation, especially in developing economies.

According to a 2022 World Bank blog, services exports created 16 million new jobs across a sample of major developing economies between 2005 and 2018, while those supported by goods exports declined