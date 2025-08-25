GST reform: Turning crisis into opportunity for India's growth story

There is now a consensus among policymakers that the answer to the Trump tariffs lies not in retaliatory measures but in wide-ranging domestic reforms.

The government has taken up this agenda. Immediately after the Union Budget, a task force on ‘Deregulation’ was set up under Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister announced the creation of a task force on refor­ms to help India achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. In the same address, he also committed to wide-ranging goods and services tax (GST) reforms by Diwali 2025. These announcements clearly signal