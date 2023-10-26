GST tribunal: Off to a good start

The long-awaited Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) is likely to be operational soon following amendments to the GST law by the Finance Act, 2023, and the decisions made in the GST Council meeting of June 2023. This is a good time to think about how to build high-quality tribunals.

When the executive imposes charges, it is of the essence in liberal democracy that there must be the possibility of review through the judicial branch. In some areas in