Henry Kissinger: Flawed genius who will be missed more in China than the US

Henry Kissinger, a former US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, died at the ripe old age of 100 on November 29, 2023. No one will contest his intellectual brilliance and analytical skills, marrying academic excellence with mastery over practical statecraft. And yet his pretensions to statesmanship could never really camouflage the cynicism and even amoral ruthlessness with which he pursued what he considered to be in the interests of his adopted country. The debris of broken countries and traumatised populations that were left behind when he was through with his wanton play with power did not merit, even in his yesteryears, any sense of regret.

The US opening to China in 1972 was, without doubt, a brilliant move on