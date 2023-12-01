Sensex (0.71%)
67462.76 + 474.32
Nifty (0.65%)
20263.25 + 130.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
43365.00 + 456.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
6596.80 + 57.30
Nifty Bank (0.89%)
44876.85 + 395.10
Heatmap

Henry Kissinger: Flawed genius who will be missed more in China than the US

Kissinger acknowledged India's civilisational impulse and remarkable assimilative power while retaining its identity, but he remained in thrall to China

Henry Kissinger (1923-2023)
Premium

Henry Kissinger (1923-2023)

Shyam Saran
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Henry Kissinger, a former US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, died at the ripe old age of 100 on November 29, 2023. No one will contest his intellectual brilliance and analytical skills, marrying academic excellence with mastery over practical statecraft. And yet his pretensions to statesmanship could never really camouflage the cynicism and even amoral ruthlessness with which he pursued what he considered to be in the interests of his adopted country. The debris of broken countries and traumatised populations that were left behind when he was through with his wanton play with power did not merit, even in his yesteryears, any sense of regret.

The US opening to China in 1972 was, without doubt, a brilliant move on
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Henry Kissinger: Diplomatic powerhouse who shaped US foreign policy

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

Q2FY24 GDP surprised on the upside

Building the fighter fleet

The fossil fuel dilemma

ESOPs: Boon or bane

Towards a brighter tomorrow

Topics : Indira Gandhi BS Opinion US India relations China USA Russia Barak Obama

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon