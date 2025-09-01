High manufacturing costs may erode India's gains from reforms, trade deals

What should we do to address the tariff challenge? The problem is a symptom of a deeper underlying issue: Our farms and firms are simply not productive enough, and the cost of business is not low enough for global markets. Solve this problem, and others will become redundant.

Post-tariffs, a slew of reforms have been proposed by many commentators, and indeed almost all of those would be welcome. A range of global trading agreements, whether bilateral or regional, have also been proposed and those are welcome as well. But how would the government address the underlying problem — that of