High-spending kicks

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
This season Manchester City is making a bid to win a historic Continental Treble — the English Premier League (a title it has already won for the fifth time in six years and nine in all), the FA Cup (the final is on June 3) and the UEFA Champions League (final on June 11). Given the team’s outstanding form at the business end of the season, overtaking Arsenal with ease and flair, the team is expected to make it. If it does, it will be only the eighth European team to win the Treble and the second English Premier League team to do so — after 34 years.
The significance of this situation goes beyond the football field to the backrooms where financial negotiations take place. Underlining the big money era of European football, it is no surprise that Manchester City is the second most expensively assembled squad in Europe. For this 2022-23 season, the club spent £849.07 million to put together a squad that admittedly plays the most electrifying
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or