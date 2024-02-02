Interim Budget 2024-25: Higher tax-to-GDP ratio needed

The government has identified new sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and network electronics, which can contribute to a manufacturing renaissance that can also boost GST collections in the future

The interim Budget by its very nature represents a stopgap Budget, important for the policy direction it sets. Some interim Budgets have been guilty of tax largesse but, refreshingly, this Budget has refrained from any changes in the tax rates, both on the direct and indirect tax side.



An important signal that has emerged is that the government will be conservative in its expenditures.



The Finance Minister clearly mentioned that the government will rely less on market borrowings and, thereby, facilitate more credit availability for the private sector from the banking system.



The economic assessment of various experts has been