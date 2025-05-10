Hollywood made us love America - Trump's tariffs may break that bond

Close your eyes. Think of the images that define America: burgers, shakes, coffee, the White House, the CIA, Tom Cruise, violence, the New York skyline, speeding cars.

Now think of China. Chances are, your mind conjures images of the Chinese army marching, cheap Kung-Fu action, and possibly Chinese food.

As an economy, China is just $10 trillion short of the US. It is the second most populous country in the world and one of its biggest military powers. Yet, around the world, people have no idea — no imagery — of China. That’s because very few stories come out of