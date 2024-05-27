Holy grail of blended commerce

Ever since the pandemic ended, shoppers have been thronging physical stores. Step into a mall any weekend and you’ll find it hard to attract the attention of a shopping attendant. Or indeed, find the item that you’re looking for — in the size or colour that you need. You’re possibly wondering whether the trip was worth the hassle —and if you would easily find the item online — plus maybe, a better deal as well. Except that you’d prefer to touch, feel and try the product before you buy.

Here’s the upshot: Smart retailers are seeing this gap as an opportunity