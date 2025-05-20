Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / How a no-limits Russia-China pact is reshaping the post-war world order

How a no-limits Russia-China pact is reshaping the post-war world order

The efficacy of India's military partnership with the US and the West, in general, may diminish as China emerges as a peer technological power with comparable military capabilities

How a no-limits Russia-China pact is reshaping the post-war world order
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an important visit to Moscow from May 7 to 10, his 11th since taking office in 2012. He was the chief guest at the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan by the allied forces – including the then Soviet Union and Republic of China. Mr Xi had attended similar festivities in Moscow 10 years ago.  This year was special because not only was he the chief guest, but a unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took part in the victory parade at
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Vladimir Putin BS Opinion China Russia Xi Jinping India China tension Pakistan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon