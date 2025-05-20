Message from bond market: US financing needs can roil equity markets

The yield on the 30-year US (United States) government bond on Monday briefly crossed the psychological 5 per cent mark. Financial markets were reacting to Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the US government debt from Aaa to Aa1. The other two large rating agencies, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, have already downgraded the US. Thus, for the first time in over 100 years, the world’s largest and most liquid debt market doesn’t have a triple-A rating. While this will not lead to an immediate collapse in the US government bond market, investors’ confidence would take a hit and would perhaps get