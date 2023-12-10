How human healing is getting a dose of regenerative technology

The regenerative capability of the body allows it to heal by itself most of the time. Ruptures, cuts and bruises are healed as tissue grows and replaces damaged ones. A new set of technologies is ready to aid and accelerate the natural process in an unprecedented manner.



A set of diverse technologies is coming together to recreate human parts, especially for situations where the body is unable to regenerate itself. Material science, biology, additive manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) can now together recreate organs and bones in a laboratory. Parts of the body are being guided to heal and repair with support from such technologies.



The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), near Boston in the United States (US), is automating