How long will the good run last?

Hold your breath.

In the financial year 2024, which ended in March, 26 listed banks – 14 private banks, seven public sector banks (PSBs) and five small finance banks – had less than 1 per cent net non-performing assets (NPAs). When did we last see such robustness in the Indian banking industry?

The list of sub-1 per cent NPA banks includes the top three by assets – the State Bank of India (0.57 per cent), HDFC Bank Ltd (0.33 per cent) and ICICI Bank Ltd (0.45 per cent).

Among others, Axis Bank Ltd (0.31 per cent), IndusInd Bank Ltd (0.57