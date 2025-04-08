How much easing could Reserve Bank of India signal in the April MPC?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has embarked on policy easing from October 2024 through a combination of stance change, rate cut, liquidity easing, and exchange rate flexibility. The April monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to accelerate this process as the risks around growth and inflation have materially shifted in a rapidly evolving global environment.

To start with, growth and inflation forecasts will be in focus as the RBI will also publish their Monetary Policy Report (MPR) along with the MPC statement. Our estimate is that the direct gross domestic product (GDP) growth impact of the announced tariffs (if