Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / How much easing could Reserve Bank of India signal in the April MPC?

How much easing could Reserve Bank of India signal in the April MPC?

To start with, growth and inflation forecasts will be in focus as the RBI will also publish their Monetary Policy Report (MPR) along with the MPC statement

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

The RBI’s large liquidity operations have pushed both durable and frictional liquidity into surplus. (Photo: Reuters)

Samiran Chakraborty
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has embarked on policy easing from October 2024 through a combination of stance change, rate cut, liquidity easing, and exchange rate flexibility. The April monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to accelerate this process as the risks around growth and inflation have materially shifted in a rapidly evolving global environment. 
To start with, growth and inflation forecasts will be in focus as the RBI will also publish their Monetary Policy Report (MPR) along with the MPC statement. Our estimate is that the direct gross domestic product (GDP) growth impact of the announced tariffs (if
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Liquidity crunch monetary policy RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon