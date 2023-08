These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The dopiness Bharat NCAP cannot solve

How tech and affordable internet helped make India a chess powerhouse

Beyond forming an alliance: INDIA must offer more than the govt's criticism

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

During a speech in America in the 1890s, Swami Vivekananda stated that the West was groaning under the tyranny of too many Shylocks, while the East was groaning under the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com