close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

How to build your personal brand

Social media has created an opportunity to amplify and reach more people. But be extremely careful how you use its power

Indrajit Gupta
Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us
About a couple of weeks ago, I chanced upon the latest cover story in Harvard Business Review. The theme and the title were indeed provocative: “Build Your Personal Brand: How to Communicate your Value to the World.” Although I would still encourage people to read it, the experience of reading the piece, which was a step-by-step playbook, was somewhat underwhelming.
The theme has clearly gathered momentum in the last couple of years. More and more leaders I know are seeking answers from their executive coaches on how to craft their personal brand. After all, social media has allowed us to amplify and reach more people. Using the power of social media, a strong personal brand is today seen as the key to unlocking career advancement and being seen as influential in the right circles.
Even as the personal branding movement has gained traction, I’ve remained somewhat ambiguous about its value. It would be fair to label me as a sceptic
Or

Also Read

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more

Byju's ropes in Messi as global brand ambassador for its social initiative

India's leadership conundrum

Fixing Air India

The everywhere retail

The corporate battles of 2023

Entering the final stretch

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Superpower's weak institutions

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Topics : Social Media BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

How to build your personal brand

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
5 min read
Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

russia, russia-india, india, export
1 min read
Premium

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read
Premium

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

russia, russia-india, india, export
6 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read
Premium

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

How to build your personal brand

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon