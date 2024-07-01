Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How to curb speculation in F&Os

Sebi is also concerned about the absence of a link between the cash market and the derivatives market. But the majority of options traders have never traded options to take or give delivery

SEBI
Premium

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:27 AM IST
Speaking at a press conference last Thursday, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), expressed concern over massive speculative volumes in derivatives trading. Trading volumes in derivatives have indeed exploded (mainly in stock options) over the past few years, leading to fears of speculative excesses.

Nithin Kamath, founder of stockbroking firm Zerodha, said on X: “We are in the middle of a period of excess in options trading. Volumes in index options have gone up from Rs 4.6 lakh crore (Rs 4.6 trillion) in 2018 to Rs 138 lakh crore
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumEmigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

India's new trilemma

Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah garu: Life in service of Bharat

PremiumFDI

Course correction

Premiummoney cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Window opens to give urban cooperative banks an uplift

Premiumbank banks banking

Perils of keeping surplus money in bank accounts

Topics : SEBI BS Opinion F&O F&O series Irrational choice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon