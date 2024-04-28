How to make insolvency law solvent

Making the processes more efficient and robust and reducing the involvement of courts to the extent possible is on the government’s priority list

“O Government, that madest this hugely useful insolvency law, when will it be ready to clear our case fast? How long, O Supreme Court, how long?”

It won’t be a surprise if the Vedanta group says this, rephrasing a sentence from George Bernard Shaw’s play, Saint Joan.

The provocation for this prayer? The inordinate delay in the insolvency proceedings.

The insolvency proceedings against Venugopal Dhoot’s Videocon group kicked off in August 2019