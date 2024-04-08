Sensex (    %)
                             
Huge tax and licence raj in liquor

There is a need to avoid huge taxes and undue licensing. All this can also reduce corruption and even doubts about corruption

Liquor
Gurbachan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other leaders are behind bars because of corruption charges against them in liquor policy for Delhi. This has understandably received much attention. However, this is missing the elephant in the room — the millions of consumers all over India who pay a very high price for liquor. Domestic tax on liquor can be, in one way or another, well above 200 per cent! Customs duty is also huge at 150 per cent. And, it is also the licence raj that is problematic. There is a need for an overhaul of policies on liquor
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Arvind Kejriwal Liquor firms licence raj Corruption in India GST Bihar

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

