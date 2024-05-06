Hunt for grand victories and impact on democratic culture

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's preoccupation with grander victories in every election seems to be feeding the worst standards of democratic conduct. Does pressure on Opposition candidates to stand down suggest narcissism, or does it reflect an element of nervousness?

Take the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. It has been a pocket borough of the ruling BJP since 1989.

A report by Newslaundry has revealed that 16 independent candidates had stepped down. Amit Shah won the seat in 2019 with a margin of 557,000 votes but clearly hungers for an even more impressive victory. His supporters