Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hybrids in an EV era

The resurgence of hybrids signals that the electric mobility revolution in India may take much longer than assumed

electric vehicle, EV
Premium

Maruti Suzuki has signed a production-sharing agreement with Toyota, where a part of the Toyota’s capacity is earmarked for it.

Indrajit Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
The Indian passenger car market will soon see a fork in the road on its journey towards electrification. Until now, pure electric vehicles (EVs) have been the flavour of the day. But hybrid technology is now emerging as an important game-changer, providing a more potent and effective alternative to wean customers away from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to cleaner options.

Despite a limited range of hybrid vehicles on offer currently in India, the sale of hybrids have revved up, albeit from a small base, and surpassed EVs since the second half of last year. The trend continues
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : hybrid car Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon