Hybrids in an EV era

The Indian passenger car market will soon see a fork in the road on its journey towards electrification. Until now, pure electric vehicles (EVs) have been the flavour of the day. But hybrid technology is now emerging as an important game-changer, providing a more potent and effective alternative to wean customers away from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to cleaner options.

Despite a limited range of hybrid vehicles on offer currently in India, the sale of hybrids have revved up, albeit from a small base, and surpassed EVs since the second half of last year. The trend continues