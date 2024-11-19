Hypersonic advantage: India joins exclusive global missile, aircraft club

Business Standard
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha late on November 16, 2024. Image: PIB
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

On Sunday, India announced that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had test-flown a long-range, hypersonic missile that all three services can use to strike targets up to 1,500 km. Any contemporary list of cutting-edge military technologies has hypersonic, air-breathing, scramjet missiles close to the very top. Only three countries — Russia, the United States, and China — have flown vehicles in the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds: Six times the speed of sound (Mach 6), or 2 km per second. After three decades of technological effort, India has joined that elite group.
 
Delivering a missile at hypersonic speed endows
