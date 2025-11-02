In an AI-obsessed world, India's craft may yet redefine 'Made in India'

When I was a student at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, passionately interested in societal trends like all college students from that era, the biggest topic for intellectual debate was — hold your breath — “Family planning as the key to India’s economic development”. Back then, this theme was as prominent in public policy debate as artificial intelligence (AI) is today.

Some Indian family planning slogans from the 1960s included “Hum do, hamare do” (“The two of us, and our two children”), and “Agla bachcha abhi nahin,