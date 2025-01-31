In defence of Murthy & Subrahmanyan: Valuing entrepreneurs and job creators

How many hours in a week a person should work has been the subject of much outrage lately. The choice of outrage over debate is very deliberate. So overwhelming has been the anger over the call for action — first by Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy (work 70 hours a week) and then by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan (90 hours a week) — that a debate has been impossible. Trust the reckless me to join the argument now, of course, on the “wrong” side.

A truly brave man like Infosys veteran Mohandas