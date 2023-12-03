In the wings: The creator economy

“Sir, can I have a word with you,” asked the man in security-guard uniform at the entrance gate of the public park, where I go for my daily one-hour walk, near my home in Mumbai.

I was puzzled. Was I carrying some forbidden object that the security guard wanted to notify me about? Or was there a timing change and I, with my nasty habit of being too early for all meetings (more about that later), have come too early for the park timings? Or, is this park, which is open to all with a nominal Rs 100 per year fee, about to raise its fees and it has asked the security guards to notify all?

“Sure, go ahead and tell me