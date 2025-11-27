Income tax compliance: Gains and gaps amid high share of nil returns

One of the primary concerns of the income-tax regime is to expand the coverage — have a larger number of taxpayers within the scope of the regime. A broad-based tax regime is expected to be more stable and serve as a buoyant source of revenue. Income tax statistics provide information on the number of taxpayers as a part of the time series data dissemination. This is a superset of PAN holders who either paid tax or filed a return in a given assessment year. Income-tax return statistics, on the other hand, provide information on the total number of