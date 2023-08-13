Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Index fund or ETFs? Compare total cost

The difference between market price and the NAV imposes an additional cost. Besides, there is brokerage fee, which amplifies an ETF's tracking error

ETFs, exchange traded funds, SBI ETF
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The financial landscape in India is witnessing a notable shift with passive investing emerging as a favoured choice. At present, approximately Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, almost 25 per cent of the total equity and hybrid-equity asset under management (totalling about Rs. 31 lakh crore), is invested in these funds.
 
At its core, passive investing is a method where investors buy a bundle of stocks in the same proportion as in the chosen index. Take the example of the Nifty50 index, comprising India’s 50 leading companies represented in proportion to their market weight. Its movement mirrors that of its constit
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4

Over Rs 100-crore relief for ETFs as Yes Bank three-year lockup ends

Betting on gold? How to pick between gold ETFs and sovereign gold bonds

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Index funds are the flavour of the season, followed by ETFs: survey

Disclosing conflict of interest builds trust

Central agency needed to curb mis-selling menace

An innovative approach to domestic staff loans

Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

Have realistic expectations from your investments

India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

Disclosure requirements of data law may create woes of GenAI models

The death of a defaulter

PM Modi reopens security debate

Scorching skies, drowning earth

Topics : ETFs Index Funds

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon