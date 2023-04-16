India has begun to create its own tech

The number of tech patents in India have seen a steady rise. Industry body Nasscom says that Indian companies have filed 138,000 tech patents in India and over 9,500 patents in the

The fourth industrial revolution democratised access to many emerging technologies. Indian innovators seized this opportunity to create solutions which could help domestic businesses to improve their products and services rapidly. Artificial intelligence, internet of things, drones, virtual and augmented reality and automation brought efficiency and transparency to businesses. The charge of the digital brigade has allowed India to claim success as a tech creator.