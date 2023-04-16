India has begun to create its own tech

Modern India has a poor track record as a technology creator. While the information technology sector grew in India, the country could not boast of being a tech producer. In recent years, however, India has begun to innovate and create technologies for addressing the country’s unique challenges.
The fourth industrial revolution democratised access to many emerging technologies. Indian innovators seized this opportunity to create solutions which could help domestic businesses to improve their products and services rapidly. Artificial intelligence, internet of things, drones, virtual and augmented reality and automation brought efficiency and transparency to businesses. The charge of the digital brigade has allowed India to claim success as a tech creator.
The number of tech patents in India have seen a steady rise. Industry body Nasscom says that Indian companies have filed 138,000 tech patents in India and over 9,500 patents in the
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or