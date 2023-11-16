India must save the reputation of its pharma industry

It has now been a year since a ‘Made in India’ cough syrup was linked to the deaths of over 70 children in the West African nation, The Gambia. Since that tragedy, there have been several accusations from across the world, ranging from Uzbekistan to the United States, from Sri Lanka to Cameroon. Each of these countries has accused ‘Made in India’ medicines of causing deaths, blindness and severe injury to their citizens.



Separate and apart from these tragedies in foreign jurisdictions is the fact that Indian doctors protested against a new rule introduced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) mandating that all doctors write prescriptions with only the generic names of drugs and not brand names. The reason for