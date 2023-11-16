Sensex (1.14%)
India must save the reputation of its pharma industry

When both our trading partners and our own doctors raise questions about the quality of medicines we make, what is the government doing to assuage these valid concerns?

India cough syrup, new drug policy
Premium

Representative Image

Dinesh Thakur
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
It has now been a year since a ‘Made in India’ cough syrup was linked to the deaths of over 70 children in the West African nation, The Gambia. Since that tragedy, there have been several accusations from across the world, ranging from Uzbekistan to the United States, from Sri Lanka to Cameroon. Each of these countries has accused ‘Made in India’ medicines of causing deaths, blindness and severe injury to their citizens.
 
Separate and apart from these tragedies in foreign jurisdictions is the fact that Indian doctors protested against a new rule introduced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) mandating that all doctors write prescriptions with only the generic names of drugs and not brand names. The reason for
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Indian pharma fake medicines Cough syrup

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

