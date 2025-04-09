Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India must seize Trump shock as moment for deep structural reform

India must seize Trump shock as moment for deep structural reform

The Trump trade shock is a chance to push long-overdue reforms, rather than tinker with tariffs to appease the US

trade
Premium

Illustration by Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has finally delivered on the worldwide trade disruption that he had long threatened. Besides a general tariff increase of 10 per cent, almost all countries have been slapped with tariff hikes of various magnitudes.  In retaliation, several countries are likely to impose counter-tariffs, and the world may witness a wave of protectionism, crippling economic activity. It is highly likely that the US will slide into recession and that global growth will decline. With compression in exports, most countries will have to revise their growth forecasts downwards. Some of the stronger exporters to the US are likely
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Trump tariffs trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon