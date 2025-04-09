India must seize Trump shock as moment for deep structural reform

US President Donald Trump has finally delivered on the worldwide trade disruption that he had long threatened. Besides a general tariff increase of 10 per cent, almost all countries have been slapped with tariff hikes of various magnitudes. In retaliation, several countries are likely to impose counter-tariffs, and the world may witness a wave of protectionism, crippling economic activity. It is highly likely that the US will slide into recession and that global growth will decline. With compression in exports, most countries will have to revise their growth forecasts downwards. Some of the stronger exporters to the US are likely