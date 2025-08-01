India must stand up to Trump's bullying ways, no matter the price

The past week has been a wakeup call for India. Optimistic assumptions of an upward trajectory in India-United States partnership during Donald Trump’s second presidency have been rudely shattered by a 25 per cent tariff on his “friend” India, threats of unspecified penalties for buying oil and weapons from Russia and petroleum products from Iran, and for being a member of Brics Plus. He has also disparaged the Indian economy as a dead weight bound to go down the drain, just as he expects his erstwhile friend Russia to do. This is no longer a trade and tariff war —