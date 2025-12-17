India must treat design as a civic skill to build more liveable cities

India’s cities are expanding upwards, outwards, and into new forms of daily life. While the urban landscape evolves at extraordinary speed, the institutions shaping it have barely kept pace. The result is a tension visible in every metropolis: Design problems that everyone can see, and a municipal architecture too constrained to solve them at scale. Improving the design of cities, then, requires more than better drawings or clever guidelines. It demands building the design capacity of the state itself, so that good ideas are not defeated by the very procedures meant to deliver them.

The scale of the challenge becomes