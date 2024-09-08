India needs to bridge the digital divide in villages for development

As technology evolves and provides services that offer greater convenience and improved lifestyles for select demographics, it becomes vital to bridge the digital divide and ensure that benefits are shared with all to promote inclusivity and equality across all socio-economic strata.

As much as 70 per cent of India’s gross domestic product comes from urban areas, which make up just 3 per cent of the country. To assert herself on the global development platform, India must fuel consumption and capital investment in the vast, underserved regions. In 600,000 villages, where more than 900 million citizens live, access