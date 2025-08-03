Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India needs to take a comprehensive stance against increasing digital fraud

India needs to take a comprehensive stance against increasing digital fraud

State action overhaul: Three policy suggestions

digital fraud, digital scam
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajay ShahNandkumar Saravade Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The convenience of India’s digital economy has been met with a frightening surge in criminal activity, from illegal loan apps to “digital arrest” scams. Individual cases are sometimes resolved through investigation and prosecution, but the brainpower and effort on the part of the attackers is improving at an alarming rate. On the one hand, headlines report a significant loss of ₹22,845 crore in 3.6 million cases in 2024, a 42 per cent rise in the number of incidents. On the other hand, a recent reply in the Lok Sabha claimed a loss of a mere ₹580 crore in digital-payment frauds
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Digital economy Scams Cybercrime cyber security Cyber Attacks Digital security RBI telecom sector BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon