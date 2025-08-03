India needs to take a comprehensive stance against increasing digital fraud

The convenience of India’s digital economy has been met with a frightening surge in criminal activity, from illegal loan apps to “digital arrest” scams. Individual cases are sometimes resolved through investigation and prosecution, but the brainpower and effort on the part of the attackers is improving at an alarming rate. On the one hand, headlines report a significant loss of ₹22,845 crore in 3.6 million cases in 2024, a 42 per cent rise in the number of incidents. On the other hand, a recent reply in the Lok Sabha claimed a loss of a mere ₹580 crore in digital-payment frauds