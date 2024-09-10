Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / India needs urgent, actionable plan to meet climate goals as time runs out

India needs urgent, actionable plan to meet climate goals as time runs out

Climate change poses a major vulnerability that demands a comprehensive, quantifiable medium- and long-term plan, along with close monitoring to ensure timely corrective actions

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact
Premium

Representative Picture

Ajay Tyagi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Climate change is a “commons problem”. The unusually high number of major natural calamities in recent years is a stark reminder of the proverbial “tragedy of the commons”.

One of the serious failures of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations has been the developed countries’ failure to fulfil their commitments to transfer finance and technology to developing countries, and not doing enough to sequester their past cumulative carbon emissions. Developing countries, relatively more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, have largely been left to fend for themselves. With time running out, these economies
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon