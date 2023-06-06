India-Nepal relations soar high

Hydropower cooperation was at the top of the agenda. In recent years, India has taken the lead in accelerating this win-win partnership.

By visiting China in 2008, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also called Prachanda, became the first Prime Minister to break the tradition of Nepalese premiers choosing India as their maiden destination of visit. Fast forward to June 2023, Prachanda not only chose India to be his first destination, but also expressed contentment with his four-day visit, dubbing it an “astounding success”. The recent visit indicates that India and Nepal are moving beyond their fraught phase and taking this “hit” relationship to “Himalayan Heights.” During these four days, both countries prioritised convergences over divergences, signing five projects and six memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Areas such as hydropower electricity, connectivity, and people-to-people relations remained the centre of this fruitful engagement.