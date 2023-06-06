close

India-Nepal relations soar high

Prachanda's visit highlights the two countries willingness to move beyond contentious issues and focus on mutually beneficial aspects

Harsh V PantAditya Gowdara Shivamurthy
india nepal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi | PHOTO: PTI

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
By visiting China in 2008, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also called Prachanda, became the first Prime Minister to break the tradition of Nepalese premiers choosing India as their maiden destination of visit. Fast forward to June 2023, Prachanda not only chose India to be his first destination, but also expressed contentment with his four-day visit, dubbing it an “astounding success”. The recent visit indicates that India and Nepal are moving beyond their fraught phase and taking this “hit” relationship to “Himalayan Heights.” During these four days, both countries prioritised convergences over divergences, signing five projects and six memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Areas such as hydropower electricity, connectivity, and people-to-people relations remained the centre of this fruitful engagement.
Hydropower cooperation was at the top of the agenda. In recent years, India has taken the lead in accelerating this win-win partnership.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : India Nepal ties BS Opinion

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

