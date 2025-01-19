India not too perturbed by Trump's disruptive agenda for businesses

Today, Donald Trump, well known for his discomfort with global rules that constrain unilateral actions by individual countries, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America, a country that has played a leading role in developing internationally accepted rules in various spheres, especially since the end of the Second World War.

In his first term, Trump took his country out of the Paris accord on climate change and the trade negotiations for a Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement between the Pacific Rim countries. He unilaterally raised the tariffs on steel, aluminium etc. invoking bogus excuses of