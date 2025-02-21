India-Pakistan: Cricket's greatest rivalry and its defining moments

On Sunday in Dubai, India and Pakistan will renew their sporting rivalry in another International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament. That they do not play each other in bilateral series is unfortunate, but hardly new. At least until the Indian cricket team’s fractious tour of Pakistan in 1978, after a gap of 17 years, it was field hockey — not cricket— that stirred the emotions of sports enthusiasts on both sides of the border. Cricketers eked out boring draws — only three of the 15 Tests that the two sides played between 1952 and 1961 ended in a result, with India