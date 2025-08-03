India's race for vital rare earth magnets amid geopolitical tensions

In a geopolitical era when almost any product or service can be weaponised and used as a bargaining chip, global leaders are suddenly realising their countries’ dependence on the mundane magnet. India’s strategy is to stand on its own and stop depending on external sources for such critical products and services.

Ancient civilisations discovered lodestone and its natural magnetic qualities. Some cultures believed in its healing powers while others used it for navigation. It wasn’t until the 18th century that the properties of magnets were understood and deployed for industry. Traditional magnets were used in manufacturing and mobility until the