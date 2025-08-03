Amazon bets on India's talent to power global race towards AI future

As artificial general intelligence (AGI) draws closer and the US battles China for technological dominance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a bold but quiet move: betting on India to become the third major force in the global AI race. It is investing $12.7 billion in infrastructure that could determine who controls the computing backbone of tomorrow's most advanced AI systems.

The bet comes at a pivotal moment. While concerns mount in the US about falling behind China in AI development, and tech leaders like Sam Altman predict AGI could arrive within years, AWS is building cloud infrastructure across India’s