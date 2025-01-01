Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's $30 trillion dream: Digital economy and rural telecom hold the key

India's $30 trillion dream: Digital economy and rural telecom hold the key

Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires bridging rural telecom gaps and boosting digital growth

The Centre, in collaboration with states, has proposed to classify unregulated lending as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, with penalties including imprisonment of up to 10 years. The finance ministry has invited feedback by February 13 from st
Premium

Nivedita Mookerji
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
The year 2025 has begun with a renewed promise for Viksit Bharat, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling the people of India that the government would work even harder to achieve the objective of a $30 trillion economy by 2047. However, transforming India into a developed nation by the 100th year of Independence would mean many bright spots for the country along the way, well before the target year — which is still 22 years away.
 
Among other sectors, the digital economy, which is growing at a fast clip, should play a critical role in the Viksit Bharat journey. Estimated
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Digital economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon