India's $30 trillion dream: Digital economy and rural telecom hold the key

The year 2025 has begun with a renewed promise for Viksit Bharat, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling the people of India that the government would work even harder to achieve the objective of a $30 trillion economy by 2047. However, transforming India into a developed nation by the 100th year of Independence would mean many bright spots for the country along the way, well before the target year — which is still 22 years away.

Among other sectors, the digital economy, which is growing at a fast clip, should play a critical role in the Viksit Bharat journey. Estimated