India's consumption conundrum: How not to talk about it in the year 2025

This year has seen frenzied and obsessive discussions on the state of the health of Indian household consumption, with economists, stock market analysts, the media, and marketers all discussing it from their particular vantage points. Adding to the confusion, the available data sent conflicting signals — goods and services tax (GST) collections were up, revenue growth of listed fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies was disappointing, health care and telecom not bad at all, two wheelers not much to complain about, second-hand sales did better than first hand in some categories, and the divergence between the performance of companies in the