Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's consumption conundrum: How not to talk about it in the year 2025

India's consumption conundrum: How not to talk about it in the year 2025

Conflicting data, fragmented markets, and outdated metrics: Here's why reframing the narrative on India's consumption is essential to address the diverse realities of 2025

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty
Premium

Rama Bijapurkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This year has seen frenzied and obsessive discussions on the state of the health of Indian household consumption, with economists, stock market analysts, the media, and marketers all discussing it from their particular vantage points. Adding to the confusion, the available data sent conflicting signals — goods and services tax (GST) collections were up, revenue growth of listed fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies was disappointing, health care and telecom not bad at all, two wheelers not much to complain about, second-hand sales did better than first hand in some categories, and the divergence between the performance of companies in the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Indian consumers FMCG companies health BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon