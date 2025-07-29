India's distant promises: Clarity needed for Viksit Bharat, Net Zero goals

Aspirations, backed by conviction, motivate an individual, a company, or a nation to achieve progress and growth. A corporation’s vision and mission documents depict its aspirations. As for nations, many aspirations are embedded in various public documents, including some core ones in their constitutions. In addition, from time to time, the political leadership sets various aspirational goals, guided by ideology, expediency, and other commitments.

This article is about the two most ambitious long-term declarations made by the present political leadership in India: Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070. The paths to realise these two