Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's distant promises: Clarity needed for Viksit Bharat, Net Zero goals

India's distant promises: Clarity needed for Viksit Bharat, Net Zero goals

The government needs to clearly list out all the desired parameters to be covered under the Viksit Bharat goal, assign appropriate weight to each of them, and set numerical targets wherever applicable

Viksit Bharat
premium

What exactly is the government’s game plan to reduce GHG emissions in the medium to long run? | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Tyagi Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aspirations, backed by conviction, motivate an individual, a company, or a nation to achieve progress and growth. A corporation’s vision and mission documents depict its aspirations. As for nations, many aspirations are embedded in various public documents, including some core ones in their constitutions. In addition, from time to time, the political leadership sets various aspirational goals, guided by ideology, expediency, and other commitments.
 
This article is about the two most ambitious long-term declarations made by the present political leadership in India: Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.  The paths to realise these two
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Developed nations Climate Change talks Development Carbon emissions
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon