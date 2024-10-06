India's economy: Glass permanently half full on the road to development

Many people seem convinced that the Indian economy is on track to becoming a developed nation. The untrammelled bullish case is that we have shed the vulnerabilities that were obvious until 2014, when the Indian economic renaissance burst forth. In this view, a steady gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of more than 7 per cent will transform India into a developed country or Viksit Bharat. The definite signs of this right now are a low level of debt-GDP ratio, a low current account deficit (heading towards a surplus), a strong banking system, a well-managed Budget deficit,