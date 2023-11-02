India's emerging challenge in Bhutan

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
In October, Tandi Dorji became Bhutan’s first foreign minister to visit China. Dr Dorji’s visit has garnered significant attention across the world for two reasons: First, by concluding the 25th round of border negotiations, Bhutan and China are drawing close to ending the decades-old territorial dispute. During this visit, both countries even signed a “cooperation agreement” that outlines the responsibilities and functions of a joint technical team tasked with delimiting and demarcating the disputed boundaries.
Second, as negotiations concerning diplomatic relations