Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's energy future: Small modular reactors need strong policy backing

India's energy future: Small modular reactors need strong policy backing

While conventional renewable energy (RE) generation is now cheap, storage is not

Energy
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Laveesh Bhandari
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a new kid on the block — the small modular nuclear reactor or SMR — and it has the potential to overhaul India’s energy landscape.  However, the way things work, much needs to be done before India can roll out a comprehensive SMR-based power generation programme. 
 
But first, the context.  Going forward, India will need to double its electricity generation every eight to 10 years. While conventional renewable energy (RE) generation is now cheap, storage is not. Moreover, RE in the form of wind and solar is heavily impacted by seasonal and daily cycles, as well as weather-related
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : energy sector electricity sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon