India's FDI story: Recent factor-market reforms can draw foreign investors

India's FDI story: Recent factor-market reforms can draw foreign investors

Recent factor-market reforms are a step in the right direction and will increase India's attractiveness to foreign investors

India is drawing strong FDI inflows, especially in new-age sectors, but rising profit repatriation and outward investments are sharply narrowing net FDI flows. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Rajani SinhaSarbartho Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

In the last couple of months, we have seen large foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments into India by United States (US) technology giants in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure domain. This has brought to the fore India’s attractiveness as an FDI destination, especially for new-age sectors. In recent years, India has witnessed healthy gross FDI inflows across manufacturing and services. However, this has been accompanied by a sharp increase in the repatriation of profits and FDI outflows from India, resulting in a narrowing of net FDI flows.
 
Over the last five years, India’s annual gross
