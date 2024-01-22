Sensex (    %)
                        
India's fight for food security at WTO

Amid scrutiny of its market support for rice, India must remain vigilant in signing future trade deals to safeguard its interests

India's fight for food security at WTO
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Srivastava
Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
The 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 28. India’s main focus at this conference will be to defend its right to purchase food grains from its farmers at minimum support prices (MSPs) without violating the WTO’s Agreement on Agriculture (AoA) rules. India buys grains for later distribution to the poor under its public stock holding (PSH) system.

India breaching AoA limits

The AoA permits price support up to 10 per cent of the market value of a product in developing countries like India. In 2020-21, India reported a jump
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

BS Opinion WTO India Food security in India World Trade organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

